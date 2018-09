Cavities are those small holes which occur in your teeth due to tooth decay. The possible reasons are lack of dental hygiene, bacteria and plaque. Furthermore, you may suffer from cavities due to the lack of minerals in your platter. Here are a few natural solutions for you. Just try them right away and get rid of your cavities.

You should opt for saltwater: It can help you to balance the acidic pH which occurs due to the tooth cavity. Furthermore, it can also keep bacteria at bay and remove the stickiness from your cavities. Just add salt to warm water and mix it and gargle your mouth with it.

You can opt for clove oil: It contains antimicrobial constituents which can tackle bacterial growth. Also, it can help you to get rid of that annoying pain. You should just take some olive oil and apply it to your cavities. You will surely feel the difference.

You can opt for vanilla essence: It is antiseptic in nature and helps you to relieve symptoms like pain, stickiness which is associated with cavities. Apply it on your tooth and you will feel better.

You should opt for lemon: Lemons are jam-packed with vitamin C and can help you to deal with pain due to cavities. Just chew lemon slices for few minutes and rinse your mouth properly.

You can opt for garlic: It is loaded with antifungal and antibacterial properties and will help you to get rid of the pain. In the morning, on an empty stomach, you can chew on a garlic clove.

You can also opt for tea tree oil: It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can prevent tooth decay. Just massage your gums with some tea tree oil and rinse your mouth with warm water later. This will also help you to maintain a good dental hygiene.