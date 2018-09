Inflammation of the lining of your bronchial tubes which tend to supply and carry air to your lungs can be called as bronchitis. You may cough up thickened mucus if you are suffering from it. You may either get acute or chronic bronchitis. Acute is the common one and you may also develop other respiratory problem due to it. While chronic bronchitis can be serious and will require urgent medical attention. You may exhibit symptoms like coughing, get fatigued, chest pain and feel low. Smoking can lead to chronic bronchitis while the viruses which cause colds and flu can be the reason of acute bronchitis. Furthermore, air pollution, dust and smoke can also be the culprits. So, just opt for these natural solutions and stay healthy and help your lungs to breathe freely.

Just drink hot water: It can help you to soothe your respiratory tract, reduce the inflammation and swelling of the lungs. Your doctor may also suggest you opt for hot water if you are suffering from cold and cough.

You can drink tomato soup: It is loaded with vitamin C and can help you to deal with the excessive mucus formation due to bronchitis. You can also add freshly ground pepper to it which contains anti-inflammatory properties and can tackle inflammation of your lungs.

You can opt for ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which can help you to fight allergies and infections and can soothe your respiratory tract. So, just include some ginger in your curry or soup or have ginger tea. Just do it right away!

You can massage your chest with mustard oil: It contains antibacterial and anti-fungal properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation. Just, massage your chest with mustard oil and it can help you to get rid of chest congestion. Do try it!