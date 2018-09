People of any age group can suffer from eye infections. You may get infections due to bacteria, viruses, fungus and so on which can lead to itching, swelling, watery eyes, blurry vision, redness and pain. Common eye infections like conjunctivitis, ocular histoplasmosis syndrome, bacterial keratitis and so on. Here are few remedies to get rid of your eye infection.

You can opt for honey: It is jam-packed with antibacterial properties and can help you to fight bacteria which can lead to an eye infection. You can take an equal quantity of honey and water. Boil it together and apply the mixture on the affected area with the help of cotton balls. As honey as the ability to disinfect the injury which can cause eye infections.

A word of caution: Ensure that you place these things on your eyes and not inside your eyes. It can invite unwanted trouble. So, just be careful. Discontinue the application, if it is causing you pain.