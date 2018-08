An infection from microbes can be termed as a urinary tract infection (UTI). Most of the times, you may get a UTI due to bacteria but along with that fungi and viruses can also be responsible for it. UTIs are the most common infections and they can happen anywhere in your urinary tract. You may exhibit symptoms like cloudy urine, pelvic pain, bloody urine, rectal pain, vomiting, nausea, fever and chills. Your expert will prescribe you antibiotics and will ask you to make some lifestyle recommendations. Furthermore, here are some ideal ways to a UTI.

Don’t forget to hydrate yourself: According to a study conducted by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), if you load yourself with water then you will be able to eliminate the bacteria from the body which can cause infection. So, stay hydrated and don’t forget to grab that glass of water.

You can get rid of the pain by using a heating pad: you can just place a heating pad around your pubic region in case of excruciating pain.

Get rid of bladder irritants: Get to know your triggers and get rid of the things like alcohol, spicy and oily food, smoking and coloured and flavoured food which can give a tough time to you.

Empty your bladder from time to time: Even if there is just a small amount just make repeated trips to the loo to empty your bladder.

Adopt these healthier habits: You should wear loose cotton clothes and undergarments. You should see to it that you don't use any harsh chemicals down there is you are suffering from a UTI. Keep the area clean by washing the area thoroughly.

You should also eat foods rich in vitamin C: According to a study, vitamin C can make your urine acidic and this can stall the bacterial growth in your urinary tract. Eat oranges, peppers and blackcurrants.