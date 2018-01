When it comes to diet and wellness, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar became a household name after she helped Kareena Kapoor get her famed “size 0” figure for the film Tashan. She has now become one of the go-to names for health advice. Her fitness philosophy resonates well with the Indians, mainly because it revolves around indigenous wisdom. Unlike most celebrity dieticians, Rujuta doesn’t recommend fancy, exotic and pricey ingredients for weight loss and wellness. She’d probably tell you to pick the mango over the mangosteen and the sitaphal over dragon fruit.

The media-savvy celebrity nutritionist is quite active on her social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, doling out fitness advice for the masses. The latest buzz is about Rujuta’s Fitness Project 2018, a 12-week-long programme where the nutritionist gives you one fitness guideline to follow for the entire week.

The programme is open to everyone and completely free. All that is required is commitment to the plan and a detailed analysis of one’s health.

You have to fill a Google form first, where you have you enter your overall health parameters like energy levels, sleep, digestion and PMS. After which, a weekly piece of fitness advice will be shared every Tuesday. Then, you have to fill how you have complied with the instructions and whether you have managed to stick to the guidelines. A monthly form will ask you to rate your progress on the same parameters, to check whether there are any improvements after following the fitness guidelines.

What is her fitness plan for week 1?

On the first week, she wants you to start your day with banana or any fresh fruit. Alternatively, you can have soaked almonds or raisins. But you can’t have any tea or coffee.





How will it help?

Bananas are nutritious fruits that will give you the right amount of energy to kick start your day. Here are some amazing health benefits of bananas. Like bananas, raisins are also a good source of sugars such as fructose and glucose, giving you a burst of energy first thing in the morning. When you start your day with these nutritious foods, you don’t need caffeine to help refresh you in the morning. Alternatively, she also recommends eating soaked almonds. Here are some reasons why almonds are healthy for you.

If you are ready to start your year on a healthy note according to Rujuta’s plan, visit her Facebook page and sign up for the challenge and let us know how it works for you.

Image source: Instagram- Rujuta Diwekar (rujuta.diwekar)