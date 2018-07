Ever wondered why your girlfriends feel sleepy all day long? Or why it is difficult for your wife to say NO sleep? Science has an answer. No matter how you try to defend it, women and men are biologically made in a way where they need different amounts of sleep. For the longest time, it has been believed that women have a greater need to sleep for longer. Although this is true, women also seem to suffer from insomnia more often than men. Confused?

Let’s break this for you. Women and men need a different quantum of sleep. While women should sleep for longer than men, their hormones keep them awake for long. All of this simply means their hormone plays foul by keeping them awake for longer. So, this causes them to sleep less- in turn, making them sleepy all the time.

Women and insomnia: The connection



A study named, ‘Sleep and Women’s Health’ published in the journal ‘Sleep Medicine Research‘ stated that “Sex differences in sleep begin at a very early age and women report poorer sleep quality and have a higher risk for insomnia than do men. Sleep may be affected by variation in reproductive hormones, stress, depression, ageing, life/role transitions, and other factors. ”

Women may be more likely to suffer from insomnia than men because women experience unique hormonal changes that can cause insomnia. “While sleep requirements vary slightly from person to person, most healthy adults need between 7-9 hours of sleep per night, to function at their best,” explained Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist and Physician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. We list down 3 hormonal changes that induce sleeplessness in women:

1) Menstrual cycle: Oh those painful cramps just don’t let you sleep. Do they? We all know what the answer is. No, you’re not alone. Menstrual cycles are associated with changes in circadian rhythm and sleep structure. Menstruating women and even those that are suffering from pre-menstrual syndrome suffer from sleep disturbances due to hormonal changes.

“Menstruating women (even without significant menstrual-related complaints) often report poorer sleep quality and greater sleep disturbance during the premenstrual week compared to other times of her menstrual cycle. In addition to these sleep disturbances, women with the severe premenstrual syndrome often report more disturbing dreams, sleepiness, fatigue, decreased alertness and concentration during the premenstrual phase,” the study observed.

2) Pregnancy: Pregnancy is a tricky period in any woman’s life. Insomnia affects women especially in the third trimester, as women in this stage wake up complaining of discomfort and cramps in legs. ” Sleep disturbances are also commonly reported during pregnancy and increase in frequency and duration as the pregnancy progresses,” said the study.

3) Perimenopause and menopause: Women, in their perimenopausal stage, often complain of insomnia. In fact, it the commonest complaint in women during menopause and perimenopause.

During this phase, women experience hot flashes and night sweats can disturb their sleep patterns.

“Some health problems that can cause secondary insomnia are more common in women than in men,” explained Dr Patil. These include:

-Depression and Anxiety: People with Insomnia are 10 times more likely to suffer from depression, and 17 times more likely to suffer from anxiety. Inadequate sleep may worsen mental health conditions.

– The pain experienced with Fibromyalgia (muscular or musculoskeletal pain) can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep

Why is insomnia dangerous?

Woman, do you often feel tired and fatigued? Yes, that’s a result of being a night owl. Not only this, but insomnia can cause other health issues too. Here are a few of them:

• Insomnia can cause you to feel tired, anxious, or irritable in the short term.

• Severe mood swings.

• Health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

• Depression.

• Obesity.

• Increased risk of falls, especially amongst older women.

Treating insomnia in women

Certain relaxation techniques may be safe and effective in treating long-term insomnia. These techniques include listening to music, meditation, and yoga to relax the mind and body before sleeping.

1. Some dietary supplements also claim to help people sleep.

2. Melatonin may be useful for treating short-term insomnia for shift workers or people who have jet lag, but you should probably not take it long-term.

3. Aerobic exercises increase the amount of oxygen in the blood, thereby battling sleeplessness. Examples of Aerobic exercises include jogging, walking, swimming, cycling, jumping rope, dancing, riding a stationary bicycle, and working out on a treadmill.

4. Meditation and breathing exercises like pranayama could help you greatly.

5. Yoga asanas like Marjariasana (cat pose) or balasana (child pose) could come to your rescue.

Reference:

Nowakowski, S., Meers, J., & Heimbach, E. (2013). Sleep and Women’s Health. Sleep Medicine Research, 4(1), 1–22.

Image Source: Shutterstock