We usually avoid any discussions related to sensitive topics such as sexual health or fertility in our country. It is mostly talked about in hushed tones, behind closed doors and never with the persons concerned. Infertility is still a taboo subject and women often have to face these problems without the proper support of their partner. The social pressure on women to give birth can make them desperate to find the right solution, forcing them into unsafe practices, sometimes at the hands of quacks and non-medical practitioners.

According to the National Family Health Survey, almost 20 million couples in India need to be educated about issues related to infertility. Change in lifestyle, especially in urban areas and high stress jobs can make it difficult for women to conceive. However, this trend is slowly changing.

With the increase in awareness on fertility and IVF procedures, millennial women are increasingly more open to discussing issues related to infertility with their health practitioners and partners to find an appropriate solution. Nearly 87% of women in the age group of 20-35 (which constitutes the millennial age group) are concerned about their ability to conceive and nearly 75 % are open to discussing this with their gynecologist. Women are ready to explore assisted reproduction procedures to conceive.

However, the cycles of misinformation still persist and there is a long way to go in creating awareness and eliminating the stigma attached to infertility. Here are the top 5 things all millennial women need to know about fertility

If you want to have children in the future, it is better to start thinking about it seriously . Planning for a future pregnancy is as important as planning your finances. Fertility is not an infinite well and the tick of the biological clock is a real thing. It is better to read up and be prepared. Talk to your doctor and try to come up with an imaginary timeline. Waiting till you hit your mid thirties before you start thinking is not the best way to go about it.

It can take up to a year for a couple to conceive, even when both partners are young and healthy. If you started trying recently, there is no need to get worried if you don’t conceive immediately. Women tend to stress themselves out a lot every time they get their periods and realise they are not pregnant, but stress will only add to the problem.

Fertility is both a male and female issue and not just a woman’s problem. Both partners need to be tested if the woman cannot conceive. There are equal chances of the man being infertile as the woman, when pregnancy does not occur after repeated trying. It could also be a combination of factors from both the man and the woman. Men’s fertility declines with alcohol intake and chronic smoking.

By Dr. Ashwini Sidhmalswamy G, Chief Infertility Consultant, Motherhood Hospitals