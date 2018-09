A new study carried out in both Europe and Australia claims that babies born during the grass pollen season are more likely to suffer from asthma in future. Typically in the UK, this season stretches from mid-May to July. Researchers have found that babies born during this season have high levels of antibodies in their blood which is used as a marker to predict the development of infectious diseases. These antibodies are known as immunoglobulin E (IgE) and are produced by the immune system to protect us from bacteria, viruses and allergens.

Associate Professor Bircan Erbas from La Trobe University’s School of Psychology and Public Health in Melbourne said that the aim of the study was to determine the effect of exposure to high grass pollens during pregnancy and soon after birth. She also stated that it is a known fact that outdoor pollen exposure during the first couple of months after birth can lead to allergic respiratory diseases so they suspected that exposure during the later stages of pregnancy might also have an effect in the baby.

She highlighted the fact that many studies have shown that babies with high levels of IgE in cord blood can go on to develop allergies later in childhood, but little is known about how these levels are affected by exposure to pollen in utero (uterus). The study assessed outdoor levels of grass pollen during the intrauterine period and at birth during peak pollen season on cord blood IgE in three birth cohorts from Australia, Germany and Denmark. The international team analysed cord blood collected from 2,597 babies in the three countries. It was then concluded that babies who were born in the grass pollen season were more likely to develop asthma or other respiratory diseases in the future.

Will it affect Indian babies too?

The spring is the time for seasonal allergies in our country. The biggest triggers are pollen released from trees, grasses and weeds as they send out these tiny grains in the air to fertilise other plants. When inhaled these pollens can give rise to allergic reactions. The immune system releases antibodies to fight these pollens which lead to symptoms like running nose, itchy eyes, coughing and wheezing. So if an expectant mother is allergic to pollen chances are it can affect her baby in the utero too. The spring season starts from March and continues till May in India. So, if a pregnant woman is exposed to pollen during this season chances are high that her baby might have a high risk of developing asthma or other respiratory illness during the later stages of life. It is necessary for an expectant mother to take the right precautions – stay indoors during the last months of pregnancy to avoid allergies, keep her nose and mouth covered while being outdoors, etc. Remember pollen can travel for miles, so it’s not just about the plants and grasses in your neighbourhood. If you are allergic take the right precautions.