Angry people often believe that they are more intelligent than they actually are. A new study has found has found that anger, as an emotion, is quite complicated and that it has a relationship with other “negative emotions” like depression or anxiety.

Study author Marcin Zajenkowski of the University of Warsaw said: “Anger is more approach-oriented and associated with optimistic risk perception and generally optimistic bias.”

He also added, “The study stemmed out of the thought on whether people with high levels of anger manifest a bias in perception of their abilities and competence.”

According to IBTimes report, this study specifically involved testing whether high anger leads to a positive intelligence illusion or not.

Two studies were conducted and there were total 528 participants. The researchers found that those who described themselves as having a short fuse tended to overestimate their intelligence levels. They have also found that in spite of the connection between anger and intelligence, in reality, it was unrelated to the person’s actual smartness.

Zajenkowski said, “This study only dealt with one facet with anger, and “future studies may explore whether the temporary experience of state anger also leads to a biased perception of their abilities.”

Results also revealed that “Trait-Anger” is positively inter-correlated with neuroticism to a substantial extent.

In the Journal of Intelligence, the researchers published a paper titled “Why do angry people overestimate their intelligence? Neuroticism as a suppressor of the association between Trait-Anger and subjectively assessed intelligence.”

Image Source: Shutterstock