We were all shocked after hearing about Sonali Bendre’s fight with ‘high grade’ cancer about which she wrote in one of her social media platforms. In simple words, this means her cancer has spread from the site of origin to other parts of the body. It has metastasised. Treating metastasis cancer is challenging for doctors as it calls for a combination of therapies to ensure proper management of the condition. Usually when any cancer metastasises a surgery is ruled out. A combination of radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, behavioural therapy is sought to treat metastasis cancer. The aim is to suppress the growth of cancer cells or slow their progression and ensure that the patient enjoys a better quality of life despite the challenges. Here is everything you need to know about metastasis of cancer.

Now, nobody wants to live with an illness that makes you feel anxious and fretful every single minute of your life. But for people who suffer from cancer, this becomes a norm. Of course, survivors do drum up all the courage they have to fight the big C and many of them are successful in doing so. But nobody can deny the fact that going through the treatment phase is a trying time both for the sufferer and the caregiver. Metastatic cancer becomes even graver to deal because here cancer spreads throughout the body and makes it difficult to be tamed. This happens when the cancer is not detected at the early stages. If it keeps growing inside the body chances are it can travel elsewhere and lead to a metastasis. This is why they say the earlier the cancer is detected the better.

We spoke to Dr Anup Ramani, uro-oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, Lilavati, Breach Candy, Saifee Hospital from Mumbai to know what one should do to prevent cancer or if God forbid one gets it how to lessen the chances of metastasis. Here is what he has to say:

‘All cancers detected in the early stages have the maximum changes of being treated and render one cancer-free. However, most people reach for help late, when cancer has metastasised. This makes it challenging for the surgeon as well as for the patient. In fact, the aim should be to nip it in the bud,’ says Dr Ramani. To get treated at the earliest and prevent metastasis of cancer here is what Dr Ramani suggests:

Make health check-ups your priority: ‘It is a cultural flaw in our society to ignore our health. It is necessary that we make health our priority and go for full-body check-ups to know if there is anything wrong within us. The earlier we get to know it the better. This will help to detect any abnormal growth or blood disorders well in time and prevent it from getting any worse. Don’t wait till 50. After the age of 45, make sure that you go for a complete body check-up at least once a year, especially if you are living in a heavily polluted area. We still don’t know how pollution exactly affects our crucial organs, but they do alter our DNA which makes us prone to tumour growths and various other illnesses,’ says Dr Ramani.

Watch what you eat: ‘With increasing pollution as well as the rampant use of chemicals and artificial flavourings in our food and drink, there is a huge rise in cancer cases over the last 15 years. Reduce and stop the use of artificial ingredients in your food. Reduce white sugar. Reduce salt as much as possible. Also, avoid artificially flavoured drinks like colas,’ says Dr Ramani as these leads to a toxic overload in the body making one prone to several kinds of illnesses. So, if you or any of your near and dear ones have been diagnosed or treated for cancer makes sense why these food items should not be in their grocery list. If in remission phase try and avoid them as much as you can. Here are nine myths about cancer that you should stop believing in.

Pay attention to your body: ‘To get detected early pay attention to your body. Don’t ignore any new symptom. In our busy lives, we tend to trivialise everything. ‘Kuch Nahi Hoga,’ is our mantra. Most cancers have symptoms which present early if you pay attention. Classic examples are blood in urine, blood in sputum, unexplained weight loss, blood in stools etc,’ says Dr Ramani. Do we need to say it again that early detection equals better treatment and faster recovery?

Opt for PSA or mammography and Pap smear test: ‘For men post 50 a PSA test should become mandatory. Most complete health check-ups don’t include it but if you are going for a health check-up opt for a PSA too to check prostate health. For women, post 50 a mammogram and a pap smear should be done annually,’ concludes Dr Ramani.

