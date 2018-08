Hair loss is a common problem which we all face at some point of time and it can be due to many factors – stress, faulty lifestyle and so on. It can be embarrassing and annoying. But, are you aware about this new drug which can help you to reverse it. If not, then read this research as you will be amazed to know that reversing hair fall can be possible. As per a recent research, mice that are fed a high fat and cholesterol diet can have hair discolouration, hair fall and skin inflammation and exhibit multiple skin wounds.

According to Subroto Chatterjee, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University, though further research is needed regarding this, the findings show promise for treating skin diseases and wounds resulting from diabetes.

Speaking about the research, one group of mice was fed a western diet high in fats and cholesterol and the second group was given a standard chow diet (grain- or cereal-based diet). The mice were fed these two diets from 12 to 20 weeks. The findings suggested that the mice that had western diet lost their hair, formed skin wounds and also suffered from graying of hair. The results were severe when mice continued to eat the western diet for 36 weeks. After consuming the western diet for 36 weeks, 76 per cent of the mice has skin and hair problems.

However, these ailments began to reverse as the rats were ingested with the D-threo-1-phenyl-2-decanoylamino-3-morpholino-1-propanol (D-PDMP) compound as it reduced hair loss and skin wounds. The paper concluded that D-PDMP can be a promising agent for multiple skin and hair disorders. Though, the researchers cautioned by saying that such results in mice do not mean that the same effects would occur in people as well.

(Inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock