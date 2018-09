Want to go to a party and looking for quick fixes which can help you to look ravishing and radiant? Then, apple is your answer. Yes, you must have noticed those dark spots, acne and blemishes in the mirror while getting ready but must be thinking what to do to get rid of it? But, don’t worry we tell you how you can look beautiful and sexy. Yes, opt for an apple and you are sorted!

Apple is abundant in vitamin and minerals and can help you to enhance your immunity. It can help you to tackle asthma, diabetes and gallstones. Apart from that, it can do wonders for your skin. Don’t believe us? Read this carefully!

It can help you to hydrate your skin: If like you, even your skin tends to get dehydrated then just go apples. It can help you to exfoliate your skin and will balance the oil production in your body. It can be a great hydrating mask which can be beneficial for your skin.

It can help you to banish your wrinkles: As known, one can slow down the ageing process but cannot reverse it. Wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots can spoil your appearance. So, just eat an apple every day and enjoy the glowing and shining skin. So, just apply a grated apple and wash it off after 20 minutes.

It can help you to prevent sunburn: Do you know that it can help you to tackle sunburn? Yes, it can help you to protect from the harmful UV rays of the sun! You should mix glycerin in the apple pulp and apply it and then wash it off after some time.

It can help you to treat your puffy eyes: If you want to get rid of your dark circles the just place the apple slices under your eyes and see the magic! Your dark circles will vanish in no time. Ta da, you will look super gorgeous.