Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a “routine checkup”. Media reports say that he had complained about pain in spine and shoulder after which he was admitted to the hospital at 6.30 pm today. There has been no update on his health condition so far. Zee News reports that a team of doctors is evaluating his condition. The 75-year-old actor had an all-night shoot of the film Thugs Of Hindustan last night. He informed his fans that he was back and was looking forward to sleeping after work all night.

T 2609 – Just back from an all night shoot for TOH .. now to bed and slumber .. love pic.twitter.com/9eOtVN7syZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 8, 2018

Earlier today, the trailer of his film, 102 Not Out, with co-star Rishi Kapoor was released. Here is what he tweeted today in the afternoon:

Amitabh Bachchan has battled a number of health conditions. He revealed in 2015 that he had contracted Hepatitis B virus during the treatment of his injury he received in an accident on the sets of the film Coolie, in the 80s. He had said in interactions with the media that he was an acute patient of the disease and lost 75% of his liver due to late diagnosis. Speaking during an awareness campaign of the disease, he said that he picked up the infection when he met with an accident.

In 2000, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis and revealed that he suffered from severe spinal pain and exhaustion in the mornings. He said in interviews then that he would feel tired, experience loss of appetite when he was diagnosed with TB.

More details are awaited. Here is wishing him a speedy recovery.

Image: File photo