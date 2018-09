While we sleep our body repair, rejuvenate and reverse any damage it may have encountered throughout the day. So, it is always better to take proper care of your body before going off to bed at night. Here we have mentioned a few easy-to-follow overnight beauty tips which you must follow before hitting the bed and thank us later.

Wear a sock

Yes, apply Vaseline or any moisturiser on your feet, massage them well and cover with a pair of cotton socks to help your feet absorbs all the nourishing benefits of the cream.

Sleep mask

We all use plenty of anti-ageing or wrinkle creams, however, using a sleep mask over our regular moisturiser can help to get flawless skin. Additionally, to boost skin repair using some vitamin E with the moisturiser is a great way.

Lip care

We all desire for soft, kissable lips. So, every night simply exfoliates them and use apply some almond oil, to ensure you rehydrate your pout before going to bed. However, exfoliate twice or thrice a week.

Cuticle care

Massage your cuticles with castor oil or liquid vitamin E oil before going to sleep. The oil will help soften the cuticles and strengthen the nails. However, you won’t get to know how it is helping your cuticles because during the reparation time you will simply sleep.

Rose water and a humidifier

Keep a spray bottle of rose water next to your bed if you suffer from dry skin. Also, use a humidifier in your bedroom at night, it will also help. Using rose water spray and switching on a humidifier at night will give you soft and plump skin.