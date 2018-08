One of the best ways is to look for some home remedies if you are in that minority group that wants to gain weight rather than losing it. These home remedies have no side effects and they are very simple and effective. And most importantly you can incorporate these remedies into your regular routine without making too many changes. Even you can gain weight very easily with these remedies.

Here are a few home remedies for weight gain that can help you to gain weight easily.

Figs and raisins

Dried figs and raisins are loaded with calories and thus, they help in weight gain. For best results, soak 6 dried figs and about 30 g of raisins in water overnight. Next day eat them in two parts. And you will get to see visible results within 20 to 30 days.

Peanut butter

We all know that peanut butter has high calories. So peanut is the best home remedy to gain weight. Put loads of peanut butter on your bread toast and eat. Your weight will increase in no time!

Potatoes

Eating potatoes regularly will help increase your body weight as they are packed with carbohydrates. Make French fries or grill or bake the potatoes and have it as you like. However, limit your potato consumption to twice a week if you are eating French fries.

Banana and milk

Bananas are full of calories and they give you an instant energy boost. So to gain weight quickly, eat 1 banana every day in the morning and follow it up with a glass of warm milk.

Clarified butter and sugar

This is one of the best home remedies for weight gain, you just have to mix one tablespoon of clarified butter with an equal quantity of sugar. And just before your meal consumes this concoction on an empty stomach. Consuming this mixture will show dramatic results within one month.

Almond milk

To gain some pounds, almond milk is ideal. Boil milk with almonds, dates and dried figs. Strain the milk and consume it warm daily for about a month. But do not throw away the boiled almonds, figs and dates. To get all the nutrition just munch on them.

Image Source: Shutterstock