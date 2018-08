Thousands across the world pop sleeping pills which is not doing any good to their health, but if a new study is to be believed, then those who take sleeping pills are at higher risk of developing memory disorder diseases. The huge analysis revealed that those on stronger medications, and those who have taken the drugs for longer than recommended are at potential threat. In fact, figures suggest that there are more than 250,000 Brits and nearly 100 million in the US who take benzodiazepines and Z-drugs for at least a month.

The recommended usage however of these drugs is no more than four weeks, and evidences suggest that work till the said time and do little post that. Doctors do recommend benzos, which slows the body’s functions and are highly effective in the short-term, to combat anxiety and sleeplessness.

But in the study done at the University of Eastern Finland, researchers analysed the use of benzodiazepines and Z-drugs and the prevalence of Alzheimer’s among 353,000 participants. And of all the individuals, a fifth had already confirmed that they had the most common form of dementia. For the research, medical history of all the participants since 1995 were collected, to examine any links between medication use and the disorder. And for the patients taking benzodiazepines or Z-drugs, Alzheimer’s risk was up by six per cent.

The team of researchers, led by Vesa Tapiainen, also found that higher the dose, the more chances of the patient to be down with the disorder. Though Dr. Tapiainen and colleagues admitted that the increased risk of Alzheimer’s was small but it’s always there. And precaution is always suggested.

Published in the journal Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, the researchers said that benzodiazepine and related drug use in general was associated with modestly increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

For decades, patient groups, addiction charities and experts have warned about the over-use of benzodiazepines and various studies have also shown people who take the powerful sedatives for six weeks face a 50 per cent chance of becoming addicted. And the withdrawal symptoms for patients coming off benzodiazepines can include anxiety, panic attacks and even hallucinations.

Though there are no conclusive evident of sleeping pills and development of Alzheimer’s, careful prescription and assessment of individuals are the appropriate course of treatment.