According to the World Health Organization, dementia is defined as a syndrome in which there is a severe deterioration in memory, thinking and altered behaviour. This could hinder daily activities. Worldwide, there are 9.9 new cases of dementia each year. This illness has physical, psychological, social as well as emotional impact on the careers and families of those who are taking care of them.

If you are someone who knows of a caregiver or is a caregiver of someone with dementia, you will know that it is a challenge to take care of someone suffering from dementia. According to a new study by the University at Buffalo School of Nursing, more than 90 per cent of people caring for a family member with dementia experience poor sleep. Poor sleep could range from anything less than 6 hours each night, clarified the study.

This study, that was published in journal of Perspectives in Psychiatric Care analysed the sleep cycles of 43 people serving somebody in the family who suffered from dementia. The study revealed that nearly 92 per cent of participants suffered from poor sleep quality and woke up very frequently in the 6 hours of sleep that they got.

The disruption in sleep could lead to a caretaker’s health deprivation by causing illnesses like weight gain, depression, premature death etc. “Though memory loss is the best-known symptom of dementia, more than 80 percent of people with dementia will also experience sleep disturbances, anxiety and wandering” said lead author Yu-Ping Chang, PhD, Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Endowed Professor in the UB School of Nursing reportedly.

“Understanding how well caregivers are sleeping and the variables that affect them is an important first step toward the development of tailored and effective treatment,” added Chang. “This would help the millions of caregivers receive the optimum sleep needed to protect their health and continue to provide quality care.”

