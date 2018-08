One of the most ancient ingredients the world has known, aloe vera has been used for centuries for a number of reasons. Its gel is popularly used in cosmetics and creams because of its powerful skin beautifying properties. It’s easy to grow and use aloe vera. All you need to do to use aloe vera is this: cut a leaf, split it open, scoop the gel out with a spoon and use the gel. Here are some of the beauty benefits of aloe vera.

1) Aloe vera has polysaccharides which have the ability to regenerate damaged tissues which is why it is good for treating acne scars and healing cracked skin, minor cuts, wounds and burns. It also has antimicrobial agents that can keep infections away.

2) Aloe vera is great for exfoliation because it can remove dead skin cells and leave your skin feeling cleaner, brighter and fresher.

3) Aloe vera is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These help prevent the skin from getting damaged due to the sun and air pollution.

4) Aloe vera is naturally cooling. This makes it a great soothing lotion after sun burn. Just apply it generously on your sunburnt skin after you’ve come from back after swimming or long exposure to the sun.

5) Aloe vera is very moisturizing and helps makes the skin remain soft and smooth. Aloe vera can be used throughout the year, in all the seasons.

6) Aloe vera can be an excellent anti-ageing tool. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties prevent the skin from getting signs of ageing like wrinkles, dark spots, crow’s feet etc.

How to use aloe vera in your skin care regimen:

1) Scoop out the gel and add it to your face packs or masks. For eg: Mix 1 tsp aloe vera gel with 1 tsp turmeric powder and 1 tsp besan and apply evenly on the face for about 30 minutes. Wash off with warm water. Applying this mask regularly will give you a clearer complexion.

2) Apply aloe vera like your regular moisturiser. Massage it inside your skin.

3) You can also apply aloe gel in your under eye area to get rid of the visible signs of ageing.

Image source: Shutterstock