One in three Indians suffer from nasal allergies in India. The prevalence of allergies amongst the Indian population has been on the rise owing to increasing environmental pollutants and our fast-paced stressful lifestyles.

Currently, Indians have a very low tolerance for nasal allergies, which get aggravated during seasonal changes or traveling across different cities rich in allergens or on exposure to pollen. Allergies are often marked by rapid sneezing, watery eyes and a running nose. More often than not, people rush to a pharmacist on experiencing the symptoms of a nasal allergy and buy a cold medication to address the symptoms not realising that a common cold and an allergy are two different things. In fact, a cold medication not only aggravates the allergy symptoms but also does little to provide relief.

Nasal allergies also constitute 55% of all allergies in India. Given the impact of climate change, this number is slated to increase and it is important to educate people on identifying the difference between a common cold and an allergy in order to enable them to take the right medication.

There are numerous OTC medications available in the market likeStopAllerG that are geared to immediately tackle the symptoms of a nasal allergy providing instant relief, StopAllerG also offers Fruity flavour and a non-drowsy formula that allows you to resume your daily schedule effortlessly. However, in order to choose the right medication, it is important to distinguish between a common cold and a nasal allergy. Here are 5 key differences between a cold and a nasal allergy.

NASAL ALLERGY:

No fever or body ache

Itchy and Watery eyes along with sneezing is common

All the symptoms appear suddenly and at the same time

Clear, thin, watery mucus

Symptoms may last a week or months

COMMON COLD