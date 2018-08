Vegans normally choose not to have meat-based foods, they also avoid dairy, eggs, wool, fur and cosmetics made from animals. The natural extension of vegetarianism is veganism. They mainly follow a cruelty-free lifestyle. However, it makes no sense to believe that vegans would not want to eat foods which taste like meat. Definitely, they avoid meat-based products for good cause, but that doesn’t mean they won’t look for alternatives. So, here we have listed a few vegan meat alternatives.

Vegan meat is also known as faux meat or mock meat. They are made with plant protein substitutes, which tastes more like meats. Even the texture and the appearance are almost similar. There are several ingredients popularly used in vegan meats. Ingredients like soy or gluten, along with added ingredients like tofu, lentils, jackfruits and mushrooms. Sea vegetables are added to this mix for fish alternatives. And yes one can easily make these meats at home as they are available in powdered forms. Even there are other options available in the market for making these meats.

Why are vegan meats good?

Vegan meats are obviously healthier. In fact, plant sources like whole wheat, soybeans, and mushroom are always safer options. These meats prevent people from bingeing on unhealthy alternatives like refined flour products, bread, potatoes and so on. And most importantly you will feel good about the fact that you are slaughtering any animal.

What are the cons of vegan meats?

If you are making it at home then it is fine. Otherwise, most faux meats come pre-prepared and pre-packaged and therefore they can be considered as processed food. Vegan meats are most likely high in sodium. So before buying always check the list of ingredients carefully. And always keep in mind that they are not the substitutes for eating vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds and so on. Do no ignore the other nutritional needs of the body.

