A rare infectious disease that typically attacks the skin, eyes, lymph nodes and lungs can be called as tularemia. Mammals, especially rodents, rabbits and hares mainly get affected bit but if humans get affected by it by coming in contact with an infected animal, they will take from 3 to 5 days to become sick. Do you know that there are many types of tularemia? And the type which you suffer from depends on from where the bacterium has entered your body. So, be cautious!

If you suffer from ulceroglandular and glandular tularemia you will exhibit symptoms like a headache, fever, chills and so on. Oropharyngeal tularemia can be caused due to contaminated water and can be harmful to your digestive tract and throat. You may exhibit symptoms like mouth ulcers, vomiting, dysentery, throat pain and so on. Pneumonic tularemia can lead to pneumonia’s signs and symptoms. You will experience chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Typhoidal tularemia is serious and you can exhibit symptoms like vomiting, fatigue, enlarged liver and high fever.

The dangerous disease can spread through insect bites. Ticks and deer flies pass on the disease to humans. If you get bitten by rabbit of hare then too you may suffer from it as the bacteria can enter from cuts on the skin and there you may notice that an ulcer will be formed. During gardening, the bacteria in the soil can become airborne. Thus, inhaling the bacteria can lead to pneumonic tularemia. So, a timely diagnosis will be beneficial for you and the treatment may vary from person to person.

Here are some preventive measures