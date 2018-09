A violent blow or jolt to the head or body can cause traumatic brain injury. Your brain cells may temporarily get affected due to mild traumatic brain injury. But, bruising, torn tissues, bleeding and other physical damage can be caused due to more-serious traumatic brain injury. If you are suffering from mild traumatic brain injury you may exhibit symptoms like headache, unconsciousness, fatigue, drowsy, nausea, vomiting, insomnia and dizziness.

Furthermore, you will also feel sensitive towards light and sound, experience mood swings and feel depressed. If you suffer from moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries, you will suffer from continuous vomiting, nausea, seizures, loss of coordination, you will not be able to wake up from your sleep, a fluid discharge from your nose, slurred speech, confusion and you can slip into a coma as well.

You may suffer from traumatic brain injury due to falls which can be seen in older adults and children, accidents are also one of the leading causes of traumatic brain injuries. Violence can also lead. Furthermore, injuries while playing sports like boxing, soccer and so on can also lead to traumatic brain injuries. Thus, it can lead to social, communication and cognitive problems which can make your life miserable. The treatment may vary from person to person depending on the cause of the injury. So, a timely intervention is needed and you will have to follow the guidelines set by your doctor. Moreover, these preventive measures will also help.