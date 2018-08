Today, there are many innovations in the field of science which can help us to keep many serious health conditions at bay. Due to rapid inventions people can opt for the treatment of their choice. The path-breaking technologies enable us to address all our problems with ease and hence one can lead a healthy life which he/she has always dreamt off. Now, speaking about this new innovation you will be amazed to about e-skin which can be used a wearable electronic device to help us monitor our health. Rain-proof your skin: Watch out for these 4 skin ailments

E-skin mimics human skin and can sense pressure, temperature and stretch. It is a thin, flexible and stretchable electronic material which can be attached to the human skin and throat to to measure body signals such as breathing, heartbeat and voice. Are you surprised to hear this? Well, let’s take a look at how the electronice skin can help us to improve our well-being.

Reportedly, a graphene electronic skin based on laser scribing technology, was demonstrated by the scientists from the Tsinghua University. The e-skin is transferable not only to human bodies, but also to leaves and silk. A super thin material with excellent flexibility and conductivity, grapheme is perfect for electronic skin. So, if you are suffering from any breathing problems and so on, this invention can be a boon.

According to the study published in the journal ACS Nano, Electronic skin is comfortable to wear and the electronic skin exhibits high sensitivity and long-term stability combating high temperatures and has huge potential in the medical field. How olive oil helps you get rid of dandruff, dry skin and frizzy hair

Reportedly, the pattern of the graphene-based electronic skin can be personalized with laser scribing technology.

Image Source: Shutterstock