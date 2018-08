A recent study has suggested that not everyone who initiates the use of substance like, nicotine, alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine ends up with a substance use disorder.

The study evaluated the overlap in risk factors for substance initiation and SUD, which may be useful for developing interventions to reduce both initiation and SUD.

It was discovered that some risk factors were associated with initiation of all the substances assessed, whereas others were substance-specific. Previous use of another substance, being male, having what’s known as cluster B personality disorder, and family history of SUD predicted initiation across all substances assessed, whereas social anxiety disorder and certain other personality disorders were associated with specific substances.

Co-author Dr. Ludwing Florez-Salamanca said, “Early identification and treatment of psychiatric disorders can potentially prevent many devastating cases of substance use disorders”, said

The findings also specified that psychiatric disorders may act as risk factors for both initiation and progression. It suggested that identifying and targeting these risk factors may help decrease the burden of substance use disorders.

Source: ANI

Image Source: Shutterstock