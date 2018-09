This is what you need to know about the “charter of patient rights”. © Shutterstock

The Health Ministry released the draft of a “charter of patient rights” prepared by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). “The ministry plans to implement the charter through state governments for provision of proper health care to patients by clinical establishments,” says Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI. The charter includes 17 rights of patients (as follows) along with the description of the rights and duty bearers.

Right to information

Right to records and reports

Right to emergency medical care

Right to informed consent

Right to confidentiality, human dignity and privacy

Right to second opinion

Right to transparency in rates, and care according to prescribed rates wherever relevant

Right to non-discrimination

Right to safety and quality care according to standards

Right to choose alternative treatment options, if available

Right to choose source for obtaining medicines or tests

Right to proper referral and transfer, which is free from perverse commercial influences

Right to protection for patients involved in clinical trials

Right to protection of participants involved in biomedical and health research

Right to take discharge of patient, or receive body of deceased from hospital

Right to patient education

Right to be heard and seek redressal

“Along with promoting their rights, the charter also states that patients and caretakers should follow their responsibilities so that hospitals and doctors can perform their work satisfactorily,” says Dr Aggarwal.