Reverse dieting, it sounds like a diet turned upside-down. But reverse diet actually means to eat more and do less. Basically, it is a diet where you increase your metabolism by adding calories back into your diet while reducing cardio session instead of cutting calories and spending too much time on the treadmill.

However, there is more to reverse dieting. So, you must be patient and strategic if you want to maximize gains in metabolic rate without storing a ton of body fat. To adjust your metabolism you have to make slow, deliberate changes, rather than cutting out cardio overnight and hitting the buffet every day.

You should understand what happens in your body during metabolic adaptation to get the science behind the theory of reverse dieting. During metabolic adaption, your organs consume less energy. As sympathetic nervous system activity declines your heart beats slower. Hormones that influence appetite and metabolism get affected. You use fewer calories to digest and absorb food because you’re eating less. Your muscle becomes more efficient. However, metabolic adaptation is not a one-way street.

You can also speed up your metabolism. This is the main concept of reverse dieting. During calorie restriction, many of the physiological changes that work to slow metabolism can occur in the opposite direction when overeating to make metabolism faster.

Thus, be smart about how you go about reverse dieting. Stop adding calories if you’re satisfied with the amount of food you’re eating. If you feel good and want to stay at this level, do that. And if you think that your metabolism is at a better starting point and you would like to lose weight them go ahead! One more thing, if you opt for reverse dieting, do weigh yourself at least twice or thrice per week in the morning.

