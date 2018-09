Weakness in the skeletal muscles can be caused due to myasthenia gravis (MG) which is a neuromuscular disorder. Moreover, it occurs due to an impaired communication between nerves and muscles. You may exhibit symptoms like facial paralysis, trouble while talking, breathing difficulties due to muscle weakness, you will also find it a task to swallow and eat your food, you will also feel fatigue, experience hoarse voice, drooping of eyelids and double vision. And if it is left untreated the severity of the symptoms can increase.

An autoimmune problem can lead to myasthenia gravis. When your immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue and that is when the autoimmune disorders occur. Muscle weakness can result due to the damage to the neuromuscular membrane which reduces the effect of the neurotransmitter substance acetylcholine (a vital substance for communication between nerve cells and muscles). According to the National Institutes of Health, people from the age group of 40 can suffer from myasthenia gravis.

There is no treatment for myasthenia gravis. Your doctor may advise you to manage your symptoms. You may be given immunosuppressants to help you to suppress your immune system. Along with that just make some lifestyle changes which be helpful for you.

If you want to reduce your muscle weakness then just rest, rest and rest. This will help you to recover.

If you are suffering from double vision just take your expert’s help. Ask him about how to overcome the problem.

There are many factors which can cause stress, but, you should avoid getting stressed as it can worsen your symptoms.

The take-home message: A Myasthenic crisis is one of the most dangerous potential complications of myasthenia gravis which consist of muscle weakness due to which you may experience breathing problems. So, just take your expert’s advice and follow it without fail.