Everyone has mood swings and they are a part and parcel of our life. Rapid changes in the mood can be referred to as mood swings. Those rapid mood swings can be annoying and can hamper your quality of life. Furthermore, you may also find it difficult to perform your daily activities with ease. Your mood swings can affect your professional and personal life as well.

Your general emotional state or mood is distorted or inconsistent if you a mood disorder. You may feel sad or irritable. Or you may also feel depressed alternating with being excessively happy. Also, mood disorder can make you suicidal and can detach you from people.

These are some of the mood disorders

• Major depressive disorder: you may feel extremely sad and depressed for a brief period of time.

• Bipolar disorder: Manic depression or bipolar affective disorder can be called as bipolar disorder. It can cause unusual mood shifts in mood, energy and activities. People with bipolar disorder feel extremely happy and energized in some periods and in other periods they can feel sluggish and sad. But, they feel normal in between those periods.

• Cyclothymic disorder: One may face emotional ups and downs if he/she is suffering from it.

• Premenstrual dysphoric disorder: During the premenstrual phase of a woman’s cycle she may experience mood changes and irritability which will go away once she gets her periods.

• Persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia): can be termed as a chronic form of depression.

• Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder: Children may feel chronic, severe and persistent irritability.

Below are the emotional and physical symptoms of mood disorder

• You may get suicidal thoughts.

• You will not find your favourite activities interesting anymore.

• You will feel lonely and sad.

• You will feel helpless, hopeless, negative and guilty.

• You will feel low and fatigued.

• You will find difficulty in sleeping.

• You will find it difficult to focus.

If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, just seek immediate help. Your expert will give you medications and talk therapy (psychotherapy).

Image Source: Shutterstock