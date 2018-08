An infection with Mycobacterium leprae or M. lepromatosis bacteria causes leprosy often termed as ‘Hansen’s disease’. It damages the skin and nervous system and it is a slowly developing and a progressive disease. The nerves of the extremities, the lining of the nose, and the upper respiratory tract get primarily affected by it. You may suffer from skin sores, nerve damage, numbness, nose bleeding, glaucoma, nerve injury, blisters, rashes, weight loss, hair loss and muscle weakness due to leprosy. If you come in contact with the mucus of an infected person you may suffer from leprosy. Read on to know more. 3 myths about leprosy busted!

Painless ulcers, eye damage, skin nodules and facial disfigurement are some of the signs of leprosy. Leprosy can hamper your quality of life and you may find it difficult to carry out with your daily chores. Like tuberculosis, leprosy can be termed as a chronic granulomatous disease as the inflammatory nodules are formed in the skin and nerves. Can leprosy be prevented? Expert answers!

How is leprosy diagnosed?

• To look for signs and symptoms, your doctor will conduct a physical exam.

• A skin biopsy or scraping will be performed by your doctor (a small piece of your skin will be removed and will be examined in the laboratory).

• To determine the form of leprosy, your doctor may ask you to undergo a lepromin skin test.

Treatment

Your doctor may prescribe you antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medicines. Don’t skip your medicines and make sure that you take your medicines on time. In case, the medicines don’t work, one can also undergo surgery. With the goal to attempt cosmetic improvements and to restore limb function and some neural functions, the surgery is individualized for each patient.

Prevention

Avoiding a long-term, close contact with an untreated, infected person is the best way to prevent leprosy.

Image Source: Shutterstock