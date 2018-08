Have you ever heard about Lassa fever? A rat common in West Africa is responsible for Lassa fever which is an acute and a viral disease. The Lassa fever can be life-threatening as it takes a toll on your liver and kidneys. You may contract it due to the urine and faeces of Multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis). The Lassa fever is commonly seen amongst people of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria. The name Lassa comes from the name of the village in Nigeria where the fever was documented first. The viral infection was carried out by Mastomys natalensis (M. natalensis).

If the mastomys rat is infected with the virus, for the rest of his life, he can excrete the virus in faeces and urine. The virus spreads easily by coming in contact with the humans. One may get it by through rat urine or faeces and cuts and open sores. One may suffer from it due to person-to-person via blood or faeces.

Here are few symptoms of the Lassa fever: One may find difficulty in breathing and swallowing. Bleeding gums, nose and eyes, swollen face, hepatitis, chest and abdominal pain and seizures are some of the other symptoms.’

Treatment: An early diagnosis can be a key to one’s survival. Also, the antiviral drug can help in fighting the fever. So, if you exhibit symptoms like hepatitis, chest and abdominal pain and many more. Then, just consult your specialist.

Follow these preventive measures

• You must wash your hand regularly.

• You must store your foods in airtight containers.

• Don’t discard the garbage near your home.

• You can also keep pet cats.

Image Source: Shutterstock