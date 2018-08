If your heart beats too fast, too slow or with an irregular rhythm it is known as an irregular heartbeat. The most common type of arrhythmia is premature or extra beats which are a fluttering in the chest or a feeling of a skipped heartbeat. The most common type of heart arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation. When the normal beating in the upper chambers of the heart is irregular it can cause atrial fibrillation. From the atria (upper chambers) to the lower chambers of the heart, the blood supply is not proper. One can suffer from tachycardia if his/ her heartbeat is too fast. You can suffer from bradycardia when your heartbeat is slow. And if the arrhythmias last for a longer time, one may experience symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, chest pain and so on.

This, in turn, may also hamper your quality of life and you may find it difficult to carry out your daily chores with ease. The heart may not be able to pump enough blood to the body, during arrhythmia. Due to which the other organs including the brain and heart can get damaged. So, to deal with eat one should make a few lifestyle alterations.

Stay healthy and hearty by following these guidelines

Inculcate healthy eating habits: One should eat anti-inflammatory foods which are loaded with antioxidants and phytonutrients. To manage your cholesterol levels, eat healthy fats. Include fruits and veggies in your diet. You should up your intake of legumes and beans.

Exercise daily: To keep your heart healthy, make sure that you take up some physical activity. If you are already suffering from arrhythmia, take to your expert about which exercise you can do.

Cut down on alcohol and smoking which can affect your cardiovascular health.

Maintain a healthy weight and eliminate stress by doing yoga or meditation.

