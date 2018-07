Almost 100 countries now recognize World Hepatitis Day each year through events such as demonstrations, concerts, talk shows, free screenings, poster campaigns, flash mobs and vaccination drives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Hepatitis Alliance prepare and publish a report on the events held across the globe each year.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is an infectious Hepatitis caused by Hepatitis B virus (HBV). This infection can be both acute and chronic. Acute Hepatitis B is a newly acquired infection and individuals affected by the infection notice symptoms between 1 and 4 months after exposure to the virus. A small number of people can develop a life-threatening form of acute hepatitis called fulminant hepatitis. Chronic hepatitis B lasts longer than six months and is usually an infection that has to be dealt with in the longer-term.

Hepatitis B transmission

The hepatitis B virus is a blood-borne virus. It is transmitted from person to person via blood or fluids contaminated with blood.

Symptoms

• Pain over the liver

• Jaundice

• Dark urine

• Pale-colored stools

• Appetite loss

• Feeling tired

• Nausea and vomiting

• Itching all over the body

Diagnosis

Hepatitis B infection is diagnosed based on the above symptoms and blood tests, which indicate abnormal liver function.

Treatment

Acute Hepatitis B usually does not require medical treatment. But if symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea persist, more fluids and electrolytes have to be given to the patient. Experts say there is no medicine to prevent acute Hepatitis B from becoming chronic. If the symptoms last for longer period of time and if LFT is abnormal after 3 months, consult a gastroenterologist.

Prevention

• Razor, toothbrush, fingernail clippers, should not be shared if they have blood on them.

• Think about health risks if you are planning to get a tattoo or body piercing. You can become infected if sterilized needles and equipment and disposable gloves are not used.

• Practice safe sex. Latex condoms have to be used when multiple partners are involved to prevent HBV transmission.

• If you inject drugs, don’t share needles or other equipment.

By: Dr Ramya Raghavan, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield

Image Source: Shutterstock