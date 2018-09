Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Wednesday was nominated for a second five-year term as Regional Director of WHO (World Health Organisation) South-East Asia. Congratulating Singh, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, and chair of the Regional Committee meeting, said, “With her contribution to regional as well as global initiatives and outstanding work in placing health central to the agenda of sustainable development, she will surely lead the Region to greater heights.”

“The leadership provided by her has seen the WHO South-East Asia Region emerge as the top performer in the organization globally. Her commitment to the public health agenda in the Member States is reflected in the significant achievements in all the flagship priorities of the Region,” he added.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “As the first woman to become Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region, you have provided dynamic leadership in a Region that accounts for one quarter of the world’s population, but a disproportionate burden of its diseases.”

Thanking the Member States for nominating her for the second term, Singh said, “My vision is to consolidate, accelerate and innovate to further strengthen progress in the priority areas and translate vision into action”.

Singh has a long and distinguished career in public health of over four decades. She served in the health sector at various senior positions during her stint in the Indian Administrative Services; in the World Bank; was part of WHO Director-General’s cabinet in Geneva; worked as the Executive Director of Sustainable Development and Healthy Environments in WHO headquarters; and was Deputy Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region from 2000-2013.

As per WHO procedures, the WHO Executive Board, which next meets in Geneva in January 2019, is expected to confirm Singh’s nomination and appoint her as the Regional Director. She will commence her next five-year term on February 1, 2019.

Source: ANI

