Are you insomniac? Do you struggle to fall sleep at night every day? Then it is time you stop neglecting the condition and learn more about why sleep ain’t your friend. You may just feel tired and irritated the next day for not having a good night’s sleep but it is not that simple. Are you aware that insufficient sleep at night affects your overall health and leads to several medical complications like obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes? Here are few pointers that may act as a bridge between you and sleep. Know them more to avoid them and get a sound sleep at night with sweet dreams.

Coffee after dinner: In case you are a coffee addict and can’t do without the last cup before bedtime, you should absolutely work on your habit. Caffeine is an active anti-sleeping agent and may not give you adequate sleep at night. not just coffee, caffeine is found in tea, chocolate, soft drinks and energy drinks. It is wiser to avoid these before going to bed if you already suffer from scanty sleep.

The last peg before bedtime: You may think alcohol to be a sleep inducer as you feel drowsy three pegs down. But that is not correct, say doctors. Although it makes you drowsy initially, it keeps you awake and limits deep sleep. If you wake up all of a sudden in sleep after getting wasted with alcohol on a weekend, it is nothing abnormal.

Blue light of laptop, smartphones: It is better to surf the web at any other time leaving the time you plan to go to bed at the end of day. Any artificial light at night can be bad for sleep, say experts. However, they emphasise on the ”blue light” of your laptop, smartphone and television to be responsible for snatching away your night’s sleep. Shut your screens at least two to three hours before you prepare to retire.

Noon nap: Power naps may be great for refuelling but may not be that good for your night’s sleep. In case you take a power nap at 3 in the noon, you may not get sleep at night. Replace power naps with a splash of water and a brief walk. This way you can not only feel recharged but also get uninterrupted sleep at night.

Stay cool: It is obviously difficult to fall asleep when it is hot and humid. But did you know that it can actually interrupt your sleep? In order to sleep well, you got to stay cool. Take a quick shower and ensure your bedroom is cooler.