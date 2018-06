Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta’s starry pre-engagement party is grabbing the eyeballs of everyone. The power couple has become the talk of the town also the couple’s pre-engagement and pre-pre-engagement party pics are sweeping the internet. The starry affair witnessed participation of many Bollywood actors and other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and so on. The couple who has been showered with good wishes and messages looked elegant. Here, we decode Shloka Mehta’s different hairdos. Try them!

Shloka’s long tresses can make every woman go crazy. She looks beautiful in the different hairstyles she opts for. Shloka’s hairstyle is simple yet she is managing to nail it like a boss. Those long tresses with soft curls are to die for.

Try this Shloka's amazing hairstyle and it can be carried with an ease at any function or a party. This hairdo will be like an add-on to your looks and you can easily manage your hair. Isn't she looking gorgeous in this look? Shloka, keep going girl!

Shloka look chic and stylish as she manages to pull off her hairdo very subtly. Keep shining and smiling!

The braided ponytail hairstyle donned by Shloka will make you try it right away! The look is perfect and conventional and can be opted on for important occasions. Shloka, you are simply ravishing!

