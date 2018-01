The Ajinomoto Group produces and sells various seasonings and processed foods in more than 130 countries and regions globally, including Bangladesh. Established in 2011, Ajinomoto Bangladesh Ltd. is receiving an overwhelming response from the market. Talking about achieving so much success in the country, Akihiko Inoue, the Managing Director of Ajinomoto Bangladesh Limited, said, “It’s getting possible for us to increase Ajinomoto fan to all over Bangladesh through our well-trained direct sales teams and marketing activity”. The restaurant owners are also finding it as one of the ingredients that makes their food more popular among the people.

Md. Azadar Rahman of Food Solution Bangladesh Restaurant noted, ” We are using Ajinomoto before 10 to 15 minutes of cooking. After using it, food becomes very delicious. Customer can always feel the deliciousness, once they come, they will come again, and also recommend to other people to come”. Whilst, Md. Jared Khan of Hasmoti Mosla Store, New Society Bazar shared, “I always recommend Ajinomoto to customers who are looking to try some savouries. After trying it once, they keep coming back for more.”

Assuring the quality of the product, Hasan Tauhidul Islam, who works in the organisation, said, “I work in the quality assurance department of Ajinomoto Bangladesh. So, I know we are assuring products,which are of great quality. We want to enhance the lifestyle of people in Bangladesh by providing quality food products.” Many studies and scientific evaluations have concluded that Ajinomoto is a safe, useful taste enhancer for foods which can be used by all humans, including infants and pregnant women. Ajinomoto is produced through fermentation by using natural products such as tapioca starch and sugar cane molasses. The process is similar to that in making cheese and yoghurt from milk.