Now magnetic image resonance (MRI) scanning can get ten times faster than what it is now, all thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Facebook has recently joined a partnership with the New York University (NYU) on a research project with the objective of scaling up the speed of MRI scans. If the project, known as fast MRI, makes success, it will help MRI reach more people thereby leading to an expansion in access to this key diagnostic tool, according to a recent media report by the News Minute.

At present MRI scans take at least 15 minutes to over an hour compared to the very less time required for an X-ray or CT scans. According to experts, long time required for MRI scans pose a challenge for young children as well as for adults who are claustrophobic or for them who face difficulty and pain in lying down for long. Also, the excessively long MRI scan time limits access to it, thereby leading to acute shortage of MRI in rural areas and developing countries, say experts.

This new project will initially aim at changing the way how MRI machines operate. At present, these scanners accumulate raw numerical data in a series of sequential views thereby turning the data into cross-sectional images that are used by the doctors for evaluating patients’ health. With the use of AI, it will be possible to capture less data and scan quicker along with preserving and improving the rich information content of magnetic resonance images, states the media report.

Image Source: Shutterstock