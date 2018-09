Swine flu and dengue cases seem to be increasing again in the city of Ahmedabad. Last week there have been 76 cases of dengue and 51 of swine flu. In the same period, six deaths from swine flu have been reported. In the month of September, as many as 73 cases of swine flu have been reported.

According to data released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 10 people have lost their lives due to swine flu. Isolation wards have already been formed in private hospitals after the major rise in cases.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror report, 672 cases of malaria, 85 cases of dengue and three cases of chikungunya were reported till September 15. Talking about water-borne diseases, 181 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported, 201 cases of jaundice, 195 cases of typhoid and four cases of cholera.

A medical officer of health (in-charge) of AMC, Bhavin Solanki reportedly said that house to house survey is being conducted in the city and if symptoms are found they immediately begin treatment. In the survey they also suggest people to avoid going to overcrowded places. He has also mentioned that despite 76 cases of dengue reported last week, there were no deaths in the city due to dengue or any other disease except swine flu.

According to the TOI report, the officials reportedly stated that last year a total of 197 cases of dengue has been registered.

This year only after mid-August swine flu reared up again. From August 15 to September 15 there have been around 89 cases and 13 deaths in the city.