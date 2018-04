To all the coffee lovers out there… how do you like your coffee to be? Although by coffee itself is just awesome, recently people are experimenting a lot with it every now and then. For example, did you ever think that coffee could go with butter? Apparently, bulletproof coffee i.e. coffee with butter is one of the healthiest and very good for weight loss. Similarly, recently another type of coffee that is becoming very popular is the mushroom coffee. Sounds weird right?

As the name suggests, Mushroom coffee actually is coffee brewed dried or powdered mushrooms. The idea behind it is to brew coffee with dried mushroom powder so that the coffee absorbs the minerals, vitamins and nutrients of the mushroom. While is a new fad there is no research that proves that it is actually nutritious as it claims to be.

Which mushrooms do they use to make the mushroom coffee?

If the name, mushroom coffee reminds you of the normal button mushrooms that we use in various cuisines then you might have to rethink. It is said that Chinese medicine, anciently did use different types of mushrooms in their medicines and therefore it is not the regular mushroom that goes into the coffee but in fact the medicinal ones. They use mushrooms like:

Lion’s Mane

Chaga Mushroom

Reishi Mushroom

Cordyceps Mushroom

These mushrooms have its own sets of benefits but in general, mushrooms are known to be highly nutritious and extremely beneficial. It doesn’t only boost immunity but also keeps sugar levels in check and is extremely good for your sexual health as it contains zinc. It is known to improve the sperm quality and fertility in men. Many studies even show that they help prevent cancer as mushrooms contain linoleic that acts as an anti-carcinogenic compound that helps prevent breast cancer. Moreover, potassium found in mushroom helps control your blood pressures and improve your brain’s health too. Most importantly mushrooms are also known to aid weight loss as they are low in carbs and fat content and instead loaded with fibre and proteins.

Having said that there is no major research that proves that the combination of coffee with mushrooms makes it more nutritious, people are definitely loving it. Look how popular it has become on Instagram:

A post shared by Audrey Lee (@taylormade_wellness) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Medicinal Mushies, Tonic Herbs (@superfeast) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:26am PDT

A post shared by Emma (@fromemmawith.love) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Tell us if you would like to try this in the comment section below.

Image:

Instagram/taylormade_wellness

Instagram/superfeast

Instagram/fromemmawith.love