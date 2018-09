Aerobic exercises and brain function are closely linked. A recent study showed how short bursts of exercises like stationary cycling helped improve brain activity and work performance in office. Of course, aerobic exercises are other health benefits too and should be performed regularly. In the office, you can try performing these simple aerobic and other exercises to improve brain alertness, combat stress, straighten your posture and weight loss.

1) Running up or down on the stairs: Whenever and wherever possible, ditch the elevators and escalators and run up or down the stairs. This could even be on your way to work, at the railway or bus station or in your office building. Climbing stairs is a great exercise for burning calories and increasing your heart rate. This is something you can do without taking any time off.

2) Go for a run: This is for those who are blessed with a park or jogging track near their office. You could even try sprinting in your office campus provided that’s not going to be a nuisance to anyone else. If you have a treadmill at the office gym, make sure you use it.

3) Cycling: A lot of office gyms have stationary bikes. You could go for a few minutes of intense spinning in the afternoon. You could also cycle to work and then take your cycle out for a short round nearby in the break.

4) Skipping rope: This is a simple exercise that requires a bit of space and, of course, a skipping rope that you could easily carry from home. Skipping can help you burn 450 calories in 30 minutes.

5) Squat: This is an exercise you can do using your office chair. Just squat down in front of your chair with your back to your chair. Then squat down so your bottom touches the seat of the chair then come up again. Keep your head up and do not take support.