A new research warns that people with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) may be more than twice as likely to develop an early onset form of Parkinson’s. According to the UPI news report, the senior study author Glen Hanson reportedly said that those ADHD patients who had a record of being treated with amphetamine-like drugs -especially Ritalin (methylphenidate) the risk will dramatically increase between 8 to 9 fold.

But his team did not demonstrate that ADHD or its medication actually increase the risk of Parkinson’s. In fact, one ADHD expert noted that the risk of developing Parkinson’s is very small.

The researchers analyzed nearly 200,000 Utah residents for the study. All had been born between 1950 and 1992, with Parkinson’s onset tracked up until the age of 60. Roughly 32,000 had been diagnosed with ADHD prior to any Parkinson’s diagnosis. The study has been published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology on September 12.

A professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Utah, Hanson reportedly said that ADHD patients were found to be 2.4 times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease-like disorders prior to the age of 50 to 60 years, compared with those with no history of ADHD. That finding held up even after accounting for a number of influential factors, including smoking, drug and alcohol abuse, and other psychiatric disorders.

He also said that they cannot accurately say how much time elapsed between ADHD and Parkinson’s-like disorder diagnosis, it was probably between 20 to 50 years. Both ADHD and most forms of Parkinson’s source back to a functional disorder of central nervous system dopamine pathways.

Dr Andrew Adesman is chief of developmental and behavioural paediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York with Northwell Health in New York City. He reportedly said that this study needs to be replicated, given that it is unclear whether ADHD medications further increase the risks of Parkinson’s, and given the very low risk in an absolute sense, he believes that individuals with ADHD should not be hesitant to pursue or continue medical treatment for their ADHD.