ADHD also called attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is usually diagnosed in childhood. But if it goes unnoticed during this time it continues into adulthood and can wreak havoc in one’s life in various ways. In adults, unlike children, ADHD is not about running around the classroom or the house and messing up things in the way. In fact, ADHD is not about that at all. People confuse hyperactivity with ADHD; while hyperactivity can be a trait of ADHD it doesn’t qualify to label every hyperactive child as ADHD. Children suffering from ADHD can have problems with concentration, focusing and difficulty in organising thoughts. In fact, some of them might not be hyperactive at all. But most parents fail to pick on the symptoms of ADHD in childhood and it goes unnoticed. By the time these children hit adulthood the problems of the disorder opens a plethora of challenges for them to deal with.

Here is how ADHD affects an adult

They become restless and tense: With kids, it could be a case of hyperactivity but as adults, it manifests in a different way. Adults with ADHD find it difficult to relax, sit at ease and are always restless or edgy. This happens even when they don’t have a task at hand to do or accomplish. Adults with ADHD find it difficult to take a deep breath and relax.

They procrastinate most of the time: Kids with ADHD might be postponing home works, projects for the sheer fear of attention these work demand. And adults, however, are no different in this case as they procrastinate most of the time delaying work due to lack of attention which later leads to productivity issues, discord between colleagues and peers. They are unable to start a task given to them.

They are disorganised: Of course, even kids with ADHD are disorganised but in adulthood, it just gets worse. ADHD adults find it difficult to get going even with the menial tasks like paying the bills, having a proper dialogue or argument (they keep skipping ideas and thoughts), are clumsy et al.

They lack attention and focus: Needless to say this, which is a signature trait in people with ADHD. Neither are they able to pay attention to work or during social gatherings nor when they take charge behind the wheels. Adults with ADHD experience more road accidents, have issues with speeds and make for a reckless driver.

They are usually under-performers: ADHD has nothing to do with talent. Some of the most creative and talented people we know suffer from ADHD. In fact, great personalities like Will Smith, Jimmy Carrey and Michael Phelps and many others have confessed to being diagnosed with it. But adults with ADHD might have problems delivering in an office set-up. Constant distractions like conversations with the peers, phone calls, emails can derail their performance and make it difficult for them to focus and concentrate. They find themselves a misfit in the hustle-bustle of the workplace.

They have poor listening skills: Lack of focus and concentration makes them bad listeners. This leads to arguments and makes many cordial relationships go sour.

They are bad at time management: It is not always about reaching t an event or appointment late. Adults with ADHD tend to underestimate the importance of time, they fail to estimate how much time can be needed to finish a task at hand and often start late (read point no 2 procrastination). They might end up spending a major chunk of time doing even simple chores due to lack of focus.

They become angry or violent soon: People with ADHD find it difficult to control emotions and often explode over minor matters which others might just brush off. Their emotions wax and wanes within no time. Sometimes their outrage subsides as soon as it flared even before the person on the other end has come to terms with it.

They fail to prioritise things: They tend to give time to things that are insignificant and fail to prioritise the big events of life.

They have issues in relationships: This goes without saying. For people who suffer from undiagnosed ADHD having a steady relationship or happy marriage could be challenging. Often the opposite partners take their lack of listening skills, inability to prioritise as a sign of dishonesty.

If you know anyone who possesses these traits, do a favour book an appointment with the therapist to get to the core of the problem.

