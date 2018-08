The treatment for ADHD is not a linear one as the signs and symptoms of ADHD in adults can be hard to spot. The symptoms of ADHD starts early in life before 12 years of age and continue into adulthood, creating major problems for them. Diagnosis ADHD in adults is not easy even if one spots the symptom. A proper diagnosis includes physical examination, taking down the history of the symptoms including medical issues, personal and family medical history, and the history of your symptoms. A therapist or your doctor might also look for other symptoms that can resemble ADHD like mood disorders such as depression or anxiety, conduct disorders, learning and language deficits, or other psychiatric disorders.

Once the diagnosis is done the treatment modality revolves around medication, education and counselling. Sometimes a combination of the three is used to treat the problem effectively. ADHD has no cure but these treatments can help to reduce the severity of the symptoms and help one lead a life without much distress.

Medications

Here are few medications that are effective in treating ADHD

Stimulants: They boost and balance the levels of neurotransmitters, chemicals in the brain. Sometimes antidepressants are also prescribed to people with ADHD, however, they work slower than stimulants and are good for people who can’t take stimulants because of health problems. Right medication and the right dose vary among individuals, so it may take time to find out what’s right for you. Tell your doctor about any side effects.

Counselling: Psychological counselling for adult ADHD including psychotherapy, education about the disorder and learning skills help to deal with the condition better.

Psychotherapy helps to:

Improve time management and organizational skills

Learn how to reduce impulsive behaviour

Develop better problem-solving skills

Cope with past academic, work or social failures

Improve your self-esteem

Ways to improve relationships with family, co-workers and friends

Develop strategies for controlling temper

Common types of psychotherapy for ADHD include:

Cognitive behavioural therapy: This kind of therapy teaches specific skills to manage behaviour and change negative thinking patterns into positive ones. It can help deal with life challenges, failures and help address other mental health conditions, such as depression or substance abuse.

Marital counselling and family therapy: This type of therapy helps people with ADHD improve the relationship with loved ones. These therapies are very subjective and help to deal with problems that arise between couples or family members. Such counselling can improve communication and problem-solving skills.