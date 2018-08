A pair of small, air-filled cavities located just behind your eyes in the brow region can be termed as frontal sinuses. These cavities produce thin mucus that drains through your nasal passages along with three other pairs of paranasal sinuses. The mucus will not get drained properly due to the mucus production or inflammation of the frontal sinuses which can lead to acute frontal sinusitis. Mucus buildup due to sinus inflammation can cause acute frontal sinusitis. Along with that, common cold virus, bacterial infections, abnormal growth of nasal polyps and a deviated nasal septum can put you at the risk of acute frontal sinusitis.

The risk factors: If you suffer from allergic reactions, fungal infections, or you smoke and consume tobacco products, or have a frequent cold and a weak immune system you may be prone to acute frontal sinusitis.

Symptoms: One of the most common symptoms of acute frontal sinusitis is facial pain and headache and eye pain. Apart from that, you may also feel tired, have nasal discharge, you may suffer from fever and sore throat.

Treatment: Your doctor may recommend taking a nasal spray or decongestant to decrease inflammation as most cases of acute frontal sinusitis take place due to viral infection. To get rid of symptoms your expert may also advise you to take over-the-counter medications. If the symptoms like fever and frequent cold do not improve then you might be given antibiotics.

Prevention: Make sure that you follow a good personal hygiene to get rid of acute frontal sinusitis. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating and after accessing the washroom. Furthermore, before touching your face, clean your hands properly with a sanitizer and cloth. Avoid the intake of tobacco which can worsen your problem. To strengthen your immunity, you should drink a lot of water and follow a well-balanced diet.