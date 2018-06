Saumya has a distant cousin who suffers from vitiligo, which can be best described as discolouration of the skin. The actress has made a video which aims at creating awareness about it. Read: White patches on your skin? Could be a yeast infection and not vitiligo

“We are slowly coming around the fact that a person is beautiful despite their skin colour. Be it dark, fair or yellow, all skin colours represent beauty. But we haven’t yet learnt to see the beauty of skins having two colours,” she said.

"Whenever you come across someone with dual coloured skin, we associate it with a disease. We feel it's contagious and so, avoid physical contact. You wouldn't wanna marry that person. Come on! Isn't that shameful? This World Vitiligo Day, let's learn and spread this message that even two colours on one person is beautiful.

“It’s so diverse, and it’s this diversity that makes this world a beautiful place. Let’s celebrate the beauty of two colours on one person,” she added.

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock