Actor Rannvijay Singha has been chosen as the face of the seven km Power Walk, which will be held here next month. Max Bupa Health Insurance on Tuesday announced the addition of a new category – Power Walk. It will be introduced at the sixth edition of its flagship event Max Bupa Walk for Health on February 4. This will be followed by the second Power Walk event at the Max Bupa Walk for Health event in Delhi on February 18.”It doesn’t take a lot to stay healthy but people simply lack the motivation to get started and stay committed to their fitness regime,” Rannvijay said in a statement. “The first and easiest step to good health is walking for just 30 minutes a day. The ‘Power Walk’ is going to be competitive, challenging and at the same time rewarding for all the participants,” he added. Power Walking is an intensive and more evolved form of walking. It has a unique technique where one foot must always be touching the ground during the entire walking duration. (Read: Health benefits of walking)

Although the international rules define a speed of 7-9 kmph, the rules for Indians new to the sport allow walking at slower speeds in between. The participants can choose to vary their speed according to their walk strategy and capabilities. “Over the past five years, we have seen the walk culture in the country develop and evolve with our flagship property, Max Bupa Walk for Health,” said Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO, Max Bupa. “Last year, we introduced Race Walking and this year, we are bringing ‘Power Walking’ to India for the first time at the Max Bupa Walk for Health. With the sixth edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health, which is all about ‘Power Walking’, we are hopeful that people will not only participate and compete in seven km Power Walk category but also make it a habit.” According to international Zumba trainer Sucheta Pal, fitness is turning into a passion for people and they are “exploring newer forms and techniques to make their work-out more enjoyable”. Power Walking is “a great addition to the new-age work-outs as it has its own unique technique, a higher level of difficulty but an equally satisfying health outcome”. (Read: 11 ways you can use walking for weight loss)

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock