You can’t blame your hormones for your acne breakouts. Of course, hormones play a role in making your face go all red with those small bumps marring your beauty and lowering your aesthetic value, some of your lifestyle habits and wrong hygiene routine could be the reason for the same. Here are few things about acne Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, Mumbai, explains to us.

Acne can have a psychological impact

Although very common, the disease can cause significant emotional distress if left untreated. There are two types of adult acne; persistent acne and late-onset acne. Adolescent acne is beyond the age of 25 years is called persistent adult acne and acne developing for the first time after the age of 25 years is called as late-onset adult acne. Both are common in women.

There are different types of acne

There are different types of acne like comedones, occasional papules, papules, predominant pustules, nodules, abscesses. Only a dermatologist can tell you what kind of acne you are suffering from. Mainly cysts and abscesses account for the widespread scarring if scratched or left untreated. Other kinds of acne might settle with time as the hormones tend to balance themselves. Just like acne even acne scars are of different types they are graded into mild, moderate and severe according to the qualitative grading system. Here are things that someone with adult acne will understand.

Adolescent acne and adult acne are different

Normally adolescent acne will be situated near the forehead and cheeks. The forehead is involved because of dandruff and cheeks are comparatively oilier. Adult acne involves mainly lower part of face chin and jawline and upper part of the face. There might be associated excessive hair on chin and sidelocks and some may complain of irregular menses and hair fall and hair thinning issue. It is label as PCOD. Advise them to do a hormonal checkup. Here are eight steps to treat adult acne.

Scrubbing can worse acne

It is important to follow proper hygiene rules for a healthy and acne free skin. One should wash twice a day with a mild face wash. Use your fingertips to apply a gentle, non-abrasive cleanser. It is important to be gentle with your skin. Scrubbing your skin can make acne worse. Rinse with lukewarm water. Double clean the skin in the morning and evening with a cleanser that is specially formulated for acne.

Don’t deprive oily skin of moisturiser for the fear of acne

Moisturise the skin with a light gel-based moisturiser that is non-comedogenic so it prevents the formation of blackheads. Even oily skin needs moisturising as oils do not equate to hydration. It is good if you use a retinoid product on the skin before going to bed as this helps unclog pores, reduce blackheads and whiteheads and calm inflammation. Exfoliate the skin once a week only if you have oily or acne prone skin.

Remember: Do not pick scratch or squeeze your acne spots. Also, it is good to use spot directed treatment directly on the acne area, which initially dries it up and helps to settle the inflammation.

