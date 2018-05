Burn scar resurfacing

Burn scars can be very disturbing for the patient, both in terms of appearance and functionality. It produces contractures, post inflammatory hyperpigmentation and textural irregularity making daily life difficult for the patient. However, with advancement in technology, there comes a lot of hope.

Pre and Post Procedures

The patient is treated prior the procedure, with a local anaesthetic cream for about an hour after which the treatment is painless. However, post-procedure, the treated area is slightly red and once the anaesthesia effect wears off, the patient has to go through slight discomfort for about an hour.

In the week following the procedure, the skin slowly turns brown and later stars peeling off to give rise to a healthy brighter, smoother and softer skin underneath. In the next two months, a lot of healthy cells get produced and the process of remodelling begins .With just one treatment, there is a remarkable result and improvement in the burn scar. However, a series of 3-4 treatments depending on the depth of the scar is required .The treatments are spaced at a 3 monthly intervals.

Simple creams like a moisturising sunscreen and a healing cream are all that is required post treatment.

Advanced Technology

The technology currently used for burn scar resurfacing is the Ultrapulse fractional CO2 laser. The scar FX to treat the contractures, the deep FX to sculpt the edges of the contractures and to bring in healthier collagen in the surrounding skin. Finally, the Active FX or the superficial mode is used to resurface the entire treated area and to remodel that skin.

The other advantage of using this laser, is the ability to inject skin boosters and anti -inflammatory agents into the skin, a technique known as laser assisted drug delivery

In face of rampant acid attacks, there is hope for the victims to regain healthy skin and be beautiful again with such easy laser procedures.

By Dr Vindhya Pai MD, Dermatologist and Laser specialist, Consultant Dermatologist