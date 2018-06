Actor Gul Panag who carved her niche in Bollywood by her exceptional performances in the movies like ‘ Dor’, ‘Dhoop’, ‘ Hello’, ‘ Ab Tak Chhappan 2,’ and many more is a fitness enthusiast who follows a disciplined fitness routine. Gul who never compromises when it comes to her diet believes in healthy eating. Moreover, she is also an avid runner and posts her fitness pictures and video on Instagram. Take a look at how Gul manages to stay fit and give you major fitness goals!

Gul Panag who took HumFitToIndiaFit challenge works on improving her fitness, strength and flexibility. And she captioned the picture as, “The real work starts when things get uncomfortable. Key is to smile through it!”

In the picture below posted by Gul on her Instagram, she can be seen striking a right balance. She also works on enhancing her core strength, flexibility, endurance and agility.

In the picture posted below on Instagram, you can see how Gul is inspiring us to take charge of our health. Isn’t it inspiring!

See how well Gul manages to balance herself. Take a look at the picture which she captioned as, “Life is ultimately about balance. Here , it’s between kicking up and stretching forward. Sometimes it’s between the head and the heart. Between reason and passion. Between work and play.”

Here, Gul can be seen doing chakrasana. Take a look!

Running helps Gul to stay fit as well. She captioned the below picture as, “3.5 KM road run, 14 KM indoor bike ride, 550 Mtrs swim. It was a bit of a stretch, but why not? Setting a #triathlon as my next goal.”

Gul also performs leg strengthening exercises. In the video below she can be seen doing calf raises.

