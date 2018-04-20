A 61-year-old man, while being operated for gall bladder stone laparoscopically at a nursing home in the western suburbs was found to be having a bladder that was densely adherent to bile duct causing him a disease called mirizzi syndrome.

While doing the surgery, doctors found that the bile duct got opened and needed treatment (repair of bile duct). Traditionally these patients who need this treatment of bile duct manage with long term medical management for six weeks.

At Wockhardt hospital, the surgery was promised to last for six hours. ‘The advantage of early treatment would be avoiding 6 weeks of misery to patient. It decreases hospital stay and eventually decreases the cost of treatment,’ say the hospital sources.

While managing them medically, the patient suffers for 6 weeks due to loss of bile for long duration which affect his digestion, causes loss of fluids, electrolytes and also carries a high risk of infection.

On this occasion from Dr. Imran Shaikh , Consultant- GI Surgery, GI Cancers, Liver Transplantation,Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, ‘We got a call for help from a nursing home and it was decided that there was a need to shift the patient to Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road which is the only HPB (Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary) unit after Andheri till Surat. After evaluation, we took the decision for early repair. The patient underwent another surgery and his bile duct was repaired within six hours. The surgery was a complex one which required the repair of bile duct, where we removed the injured bile duct and reconstructed the anatomy by joining liver to a part of small intestine. It took more than 4 hours to perform this complex surgery. Patient did well after surgery and was discharged after 6 days.’

According to Dr Shaikh

· Gall bladder removal surgery is a commonly performed operation and is the only option for gall bladder stone.

· Bile duct where gall bladder is attached, is a very vital and important organ of body.

· Though the risk of injury is low when it happens it requires big treatment. Most laparoscopic surgeons are not trained to repair the bile duct.

· Early repair of injury is rarely done and it is very helpful to the patient in decreasing the misery and cost of treatment.

· First repair is the best repair and gives maximum benefit to patient. If any complication happens while repairing the bile duct that leads to life time misery and problem to patient to an extent of liver damage.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock